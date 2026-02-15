ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 882,114 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 1,358,018 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,649,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,649,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,937,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,566,043. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $431.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.