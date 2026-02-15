Top Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – February 15th

QuantumScape, Critical Metals, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the lithium value chain—including exploration and mining of lithium-bearing resources, refining and processing of lithium chemicals, and firms that manufacture lithium-ion batteries or supply battery materials. Investors use them to gain exposure to demand for lithium driven by electric vehicles and energy storage, but these stocks carry risks from commodity price swings, project and permitting challenges, and broader market and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Read More