Short Interest in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE) Increases By 78.3%

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 831 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the January 15th total of 466 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,091 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AVIE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.03. 2,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.72% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

