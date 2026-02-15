abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 72,707 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 94,047 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,187 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

BCD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,636. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Announces Dividend

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $5.3293 per share. This represents a yield of 1,696.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index). BCD was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Abrdn.

