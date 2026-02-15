ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,513 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 21,967 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 41,405 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF by 1,496.6% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELFY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,072. ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index, which focuses on companies involved in the electrification infrastructure sector.

