VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 115,508 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 86,701 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VS MEDIA Stock Down 5.4%

VS MEDIA stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. VS MEDIA has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VS MEDIA to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VS MEDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, VS MEDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

