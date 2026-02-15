VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 115,508 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 86,701 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 249,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 249,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VS MEDIA Stock Down 5.4%
VS MEDIA stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. VS MEDIA has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.
VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on VSME
About VS MEDIA
VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VS MEDIA
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.