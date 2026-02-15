Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Up 87.0% in January

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,193 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the January 15th total of 27,375 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,849 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,849 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Verde Clean Fuels stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

