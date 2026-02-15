Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Up 87.0% in January

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,193 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the January 15th total of 27,375 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,849 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,849 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
Verde Clean Fuels stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile
