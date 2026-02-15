Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – February 15th

Upstart, Hut 8, and Tempus AI are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose primary business or a significant portion of revenue depends on developing, producing, or deploying AI technologies—such as machine?learning software, AI accelerators and chips, cloud AI services, and data platforms. To investors they offer exposure to the potential growth and productivity gains from AI adoption but also carry heightened risks from rapid technological change, competition, regulatory uncertainty, and valuation volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

