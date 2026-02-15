Rezolve AI Buys Reward Loyalty UK for $230M, Targets $350M+ 2026 Revenue and $500M ARR

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) executives used a February 2026 business update call to discuss the company’s recently completed acquisition of Reward Loyalty UK, outlining the strategic rationale, expected platform benefits, and early financial framing for 2026. Founder and CEO Dan Wagner was joined by Reward CEO Jamie Samaha, who described Reward’s customer footprint and why the company chose Rezolve in a strategic review process.

Acquisition details and strategic intent

Wagner said Rezolve completed a $230 million all-cash acquisition of Reward Loyalty UK on Tuesday. He characterized the deal as “fundamentally a big data acquisition” that accelerates RezolvePay and strengthens Rezolve’s Brain Commerce platform “at the transaction layer.”

How Reward is positioned in banking, retail, and data

According to Wagner, Reward is a “scaled, profitable transaction intelligence business” embedded inside major global financial institutions and hundreds of retailers. He emphasized that Reward operates “at the point of payment,” producing recurring revenue and generating “real permissioned transaction data” within live payment environments.

In response to analyst questions, Samaha described Reward’s business as being built around an ecosystem connecting large banks and “hundreds and hundreds of retailers” across the markets where Reward operates. He said Reward tends to work with the largest banks in each market, which collectively provide “tens of millions of cardholders.” On the retail side, he said the company works with everyday, well-known brands, naming Amazon, Uber, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Adidas, and Nike as examples.

Samaha said Reward uses AI to “clean the data, match the data, and drive hyper-personalized content,” helping banks and retailers make more informed decisions. When asked if banking represented more than half of revenue, he said Reward’s revenue split is “an even match across our three pillars,” consisting of:

banking

retail

intelligence monetization

He added that banking revenue is tied to “platform, recurring, long-term contract” fees, which he described as an attractive revenue line.

Transaction data and AI at the “transaction layer”

Wagner argued that pairing Reward’s transaction intelligence with Rezolve’s Brain Commerce platform and “Brainpowa” AI models should make Rezolve’s AI more commercially effective, saying AI informed by real purchase behavior is “more precise” than AI operating without it. He also said the acquisition strengthens RezolvePay by providing embedded distribution through Reward’s banking integrations and relationships, which he said offer access to “tens of millions of cardholders” through established financial ecosystems.

Later in the Q&A, Samaha described Reward’s “intelligence solution” as adding additional context about a shopper beyond an individual retailer, such as whether the shopper is buying from competitors, how they are spending in a category, and related behavioral insights. He said that context could feed models aimed at improving personalization, product selection, and conversion rates for retailers.

Financial framing and 2026 outlook commentary

Wagner stated that Reward is profitable and that Rezolve completed the transaction entirely in cash. He also said Rezolve has “over $100 million in cash” on its balance sheet and asserted the company does not require additional capital to execute its strategy given its operating trajectory and the added revenue and profitability expected from Reward.

On 2026 expectations, Wagner said Rezolve previously told the market it exited 2025 with $209 million of recurring revenue, and he said Reward “adds another $90 million,” bringing the combined figure to “$300 million.” He also reiterated that the company has indicated “$350 million+” for full-year 2026 revenue and said Rezolve has stated it would exit 2026 with “$500 million of ARR at the very least.” Wagner said he did not see a need to update those numbers at the start of the year, noting the market’s skepticism and saying Rezolve intends to demonstrate progress through formal results and updates.

When asked about Rezolve’s profitability timeline, Wagner said Rezolve was profitable in December 2025 and that the company believes it will be profitable toward the end of 2026, adding that Reward’s profitable revenue may accelerate that timeline. He declined to provide certain additional Reward metrics—such as the percentage of revenue that is recurring and year-over-year growth rates—citing the company being in a close period.

Integration approach and cross-sell expectations

Wagner said Reward will operate as a standalone business under Samaha’s leadership and that Rezolve plans to keep the Reward brand. He said Rezolve intends to expand Reward into other markets while also pursuing cross-selling and upselling between the two companies’ product sets.

On timing, Wagner said Rezolve is not immediately focused on deploying resources into Reward’s customer base for cross-sell, citing ongoing momentum in Rezolve’s organic sales efforts and an expanding sales organization across the U.S. and Europe. He said more focused cross-sell activity into Reward’s customer base is “more like Q2,” rather than an immediate priority in early March.

Samaha said Reward chose Rezolve over other potential suitors during its strategic review process due to strategic alignment and perceived long-term growth potential, adding that Reward’s customers were enthusiastic about Rezolve’s capabilities. He also cited Visa as a key strategic partner of Reward and said the combined offering could address the “end-to-end customer purchase life cycle,” with “major upsell opportunities” for banks and retailers to adopt Rezolve’s AI and payments capabilities.

