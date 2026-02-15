Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as low as $17.75. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.7930, with a volume of 37,591 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: SPXX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and total return potential through a dynamic options strategy. The fund primarily holds a portfolio of large-cap U.S. equities, corresponding closely to the constituents of the S&P 500 Index. In conjunction with its equity holdings, SPXX employs a covered-call, or “overwrite,” approach, writing call options on the underlying equity positions with varying strike prices and maturities to generate option premiums and enhance income for shareholders.
Launched and managed by Nuveen, the asset management arm of TIAA, the fund leverages Nuveen’s extensive experience in equity and options markets.
