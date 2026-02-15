Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as low as $17.75. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.7930, with a volume of 37,591 shares changing hands.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 345,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE: SPXX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and total return potential through a dynamic options strategy. The fund primarily holds a portfolio of large-cap U.S. equities, corresponding closely to the constituents of the S&P 500 Index. In conjunction with its equity holdings, SPXX employs a covered-call, or “overwrite,” approach, writing call options on the underlying equity positions with varying strike prices and maturities to generate option premiums and enhance income for shareholders.

Launched and managed by Nuveen, the asset management arm of TIAA, the fund leverages Nuveen’s extensive experience in equity and options markets.

Featured Articles

