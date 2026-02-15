DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.22 and traded as high as GBX 198.50. DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 190.50, with a volume of 157,944 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 241 to GBX 247 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Shore Capital Group reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DFS Furniture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.39. The firm has a market cap of £440.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

DFS Group is the leading sofa retail specialist in the UK and since 1969 we’ve been passionate about making and selling high quality, great looking sofas.

