Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) Short Interest Update

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,463,891 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 3,504,653 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCNX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Scienture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Scienture in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scienture stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scienture Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCNX Free Report ) by 264.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Scienture worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scienture stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. 273,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,317. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.02. Scienture has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

