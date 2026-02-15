iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.05 and traded as high as C$48.59. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$48.54, with a volume of 1,143 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.38.

About iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility Index (USD) (the Index), net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in securities of one or more exchange-traded funds managed by BlackRock Canada or an affiliate (iShares ETFs) and/or international equity securities. The Index aims to reflect the performance characteristics of a minimum volatility strategy applied to the large- and mid-cap securities in the MSCI EAFE index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.