Ryder System, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryder System to earn $16.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE R opened at $213.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $230.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

