Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 117,003 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 156,383 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Powell Max in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Powell Max currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
About Powell Max
Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.
