Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Powell Max Limited (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 117,003 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 156,383 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Powell Max in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Powell Max currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Powell Max alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Powell Max

Powell Max Price Performance

About Powell Max

PMAX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,693. Powell Max has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

(Get Free Report)

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.