Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA) Short Interest Up 73.6% in January

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,601,071 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 1,498,366 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,135,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OMDA. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Omada Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Omada Health Trading Up 0.7%

Insider Activity

OMDA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. Omada Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $654.96 million and a P/E ratio of -45.24.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Duffy sold 230,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $3,595,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,646.40. This represents a 64.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 69,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,244.27. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 276,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,787 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Omada Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMDA. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Omada Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,161,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Omada Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,150,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the second quarter worth $4,580,000.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

