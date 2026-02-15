Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Short Interest Update

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 99,904 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 138,423 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 636,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Super League Enterprise Stock Up 5.4%
Shares of SLE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.33. 16,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,219. Super League Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.
Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($27.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($33.96) by $6.36. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super League Enterprise will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Enterprise
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super League Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Super League Enterprise
Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology.
