AO World (LON:AO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.92 and traded as low as GBX 98.90. AO World shares last traded at GBX 100, with a volume of 585,439 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 137 price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 121.

The company has a market capitalization of £587.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 2.22 earnings per share for the quarter. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AO World news, insider John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107, for a total value of £1,070,000. Also, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107, for a total transaction of £749,000. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200,000 shares of company stock worth $444,400,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services. In addition, it engages in the investment activities; and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling activities. The company sells its products through its websites, marketplaces, and third-party websites.

