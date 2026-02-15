Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.17 and traded as high as C$16.41. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$16.40, with a volume of 13,216 shares.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.17. The firm has a market cap of C$493.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.54 million for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 0.94%. Analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3613596 earnings per share for the current year.

Melcor Developments Dividend Announcement

About Melcor Developments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

