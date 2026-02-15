PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.32. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 13,692 shares traded.

PPX Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$260.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74.

About PPX Mining

(Get Free Report)

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to PPX Mining Corp. in August 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.