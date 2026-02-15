ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,027 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 1,074 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ZHDG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.76.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 256.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective. ZHDG was launched on Jul 6, 2021 and is managed by ZEGA.

