Short Interest in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Increases By 33.3%

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,187 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 25,643 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLSR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,916. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $884.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

