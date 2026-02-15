SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.20 and traded as high as $88.12. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $87.84, with a volume of 8,070,013 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $531.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.23.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 370.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.