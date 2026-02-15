Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.90 and traded as low as GBX 120. Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 121.35, with a volume of 130,026 shares.

Intercede Group Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.81.

Get Intercede Group alerts:

Intercede Group (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intercede Group had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 55.13%. Research analysts predict that Intercede Group plc will post 3.7781278 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.