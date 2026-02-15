Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.26 and traded as high as GBX 110.80. Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 110.80, with a volume of 527,224 shares changing hands.

Aew Uk Reit Trading Up 2.8%

The stock has a market cap of £175.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.45.

Get Aew Uk Reit alerts:

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders.

The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset’s potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector.

AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aew Uk Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aew Uk Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.