Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 146,401 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 213,472 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,387 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quartz Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $337.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,381. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $345.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

