ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Short Interest Down 34.1% in January

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,644 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 75,387 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UYG. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UYG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.53. 10,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42. The company has a market capitalization of $711.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.02. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $104.32.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

