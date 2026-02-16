Financial Survey: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $248.41 million 1.45 -$221.26 million ($2.65) -0.97 Rexford Industrial Realty $1.00 billion 8.61 $212.03 million $0.85 43.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -184.07% -7.99% -2.39% Rexford Industrial Realty 21.03% 2.37% 1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Claros Mortgage Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 3 0 1 0 1.50 Rexford Industrial Realty 2 9 3 0 2.07

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.45%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $42.54, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

