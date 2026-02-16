Contrasting Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systemes and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systemes 19.27% 18.31% 10.63% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dassault Systemes has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systemes 0 2 0 2 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dassault Systemes and Triple P, as reported by MarketBeat.

Given Triple P’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triple P is more favorable than Dassault Systemes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dassault Systemes shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systemes and Triple P”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systemes $7.05 billion 4.00 $1.35 billion $1.01 20.82 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats Triple P on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. The company distributes its products through direct and indirect sales channels. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; infrastructure, energy, and materials; home and lifestyle; architecture, engineering, and construction; cities, and public services; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

