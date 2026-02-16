Short Interest in DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI) Decreases By 37.8%

DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,899 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 15th total of 46,472 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,859,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,859,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DarkIris Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of DarkIris stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 185,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,088,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. DarkIris has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Get DarkIris alerts:

DarkIris (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DarkIris

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarkIris stock. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in DarkIris Inc. ( NASDAQ:DKI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Scientech Research LLC owned about 0.19% of DarkIris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of DarkIris in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on DKI

About DarkIris

(Get Free Report)

DarkIris Inc is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on May 31, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We operate substantially all of our business through our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely Quantum Arts Co, Limited (“Quantum”) and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co, Limited (“Stellar”). Operated in Hong Kong, we are a comprehensive technology enterprise engaged in the development, publishing and operating of mobile digital games via various third-party digital storefronts. Our activities encompass including game design, programming and graphics, as well as distribution and operation of mobile games on various platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DarkIris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarkIris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.