Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,386 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 22,456 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,310 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDV. Focused Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,581,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1%

FDV traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.99. 66,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,681. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $32.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth. FDV was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

