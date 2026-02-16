iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 780,701 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the January 15th total of 526,302 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,128 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. J. Mark Nickell & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,191,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000.

IXN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,313. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $112.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

