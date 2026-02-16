Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 971 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 1,466 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:EMSF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.29 and a beta of 0.61. Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 459,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter.

About Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF

The Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (EMSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of emerging market companies fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also uses ESG criteria to identify companies better positioned to contribute to environmental and social sustainability. EMSF was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

