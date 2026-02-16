Short Interest in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Grows By 50.4%

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,323,146 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 1,544,605 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,546,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,546,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nomura alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura Trading Up 2.7%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 288.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Nomura by 1,562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 1,621,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Nomura

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura’s principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.