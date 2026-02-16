Short Interest in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) Grows By 50.4%

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,323,146 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 1,544,605 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,546,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,546,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nomura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of NYSE NMR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 1,621,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.
Nomura’s principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.
