Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Grows By 52.6%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,901 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 9,109 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 113,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.0%
CXSE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $461.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.33.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3284 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
