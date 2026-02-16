Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Grows By 52.6%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,901 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 9,109 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 113,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.0%

CXSE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $461.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.33.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3284 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

