John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,986 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the January 15th total of 15,821 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 35,151.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 103,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 84,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Finally, Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HTD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 86,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: HTD) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by John Hancock Investment Management, a division of Manulife Investment Management. The fund seeks to provide investors with tax-advantaged monthly income and the potential for capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equities and taxable debt securities. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HTD and is structured to offer enhanced income opportunities compared to traditional equity or bond portfolios.

The fund’s primary investment strategy combines equity and fixed-income exposure.

