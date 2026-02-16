First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Down 33.1% in January

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,051 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 73,339 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,547 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,547 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNY traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $96.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $99.44.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

