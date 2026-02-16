Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Grows By 49.9%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,448 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the January 15th total of 20,982 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Good Times Restaurants worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.75. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 0.75%.The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Good Times Restaurants International, Inc (NASDAQ: GTIM) owns, develops, operates and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Good Times Burger & Frozen Custard brand. The company’s restaurants feature a signature menu built around hand-pressed, fresh-never-frozen beef burgers, homemade buns, fresh-cut fries, handcrafted milkshakes and frozen custard desserts. Good Times supplements its core offerings with seasonal items and limited-time promotions designed to appeal to a variety of customer tastes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Good Times has expanded through a mix of company-owned locations and franchising agreements.

