Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

LPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Pareto Securities downgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.58. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 29.88%.The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,550. This trade represents a 10.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $721,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,491.70. This trade represents a 10.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,003.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 429.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG’s fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.