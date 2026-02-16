Wall Street Zen Upgrades Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG) to Hold

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intergroup in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intergroup has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Intergroup Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of INTG stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. Intergroup has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Intergroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intergroup

Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

