American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.36. American Well has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.07. American Well had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $30,278.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,619.80. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,633 shares of company stock valued at $67,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 49.3% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 259,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 85,581 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Well by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in American Well by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: AMWL reported ($1.52) EPS vs. consensus ($1.59) and revenue of $55.31M vs. $52.71M expected — a modest beat that suggests underlying demand. Read More.

Q4 results beat consensus: AMWL reported ($1.52) EPS vs. consensus ($1.59) and revenue of $55.31M vs. $52.71M expected — a modest beat that suggests underlying demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript available; analysts and media are parsing commentary for signs of margin improvement and CAC trends. Read More.

Earnings call and transcript available; analysts and media are parsing commentary for signs of margin improvement and CAC trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Independent write-ups (Zacks, Benzinga) provide metric-by-metric comparisons to estimates and discuss where growth drivers and cost levers may lie. Read More.

Independent write-ups (Zacks, Benzinga) provide metric-by-metric comparisons to estimates and discuss where growth drivers and cost levers may lie. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance materially below Street expectations: Q1 revenue guide of $48.0M–$53.0M vs. consensus ~$59.9M, and FY2026 revenue guide of $195M–$205M vs. consensus ~$243.5M — the guidance shortfall is the clearest near-term driver of downward pressure on the stock. Read More.

Guidance materially below Street expectations: Q1 revenue guide of $48.0M–$53.0M vs. consensus ~$59.9M, and FY2026 revenue guide of $195M–$205M vs. consensus ~$243.5M — the guidance shortfall is the clearest near-term driver of downward pressure on the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Stifel cut its price target to $5.00 and moved to a “hold” — about a 7% downside from the current ~$5.38 level — reinforcing cautious sentiment after the outlook miss. Read More.

American Well, operating under the trade name Amwell, is a Boston-based digital health company that develops and delivers telehealth solutions to healthcare providers, payers, employers and patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables secure virtual visits, remote patient monitoring and integrated care coordination across a range of medical disciplines, including primary care, behavioral health, chronic disease management and urgent care.

The company’s core offering, the Amwell Telehealth Platform, facilitates live video consultations, asynchronous messaging, e-prescribing and electronic health record integration.

