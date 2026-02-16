ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 32.0% in January

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,867 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 18,931 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAVMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $33.53 on Monday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is a leading Dutch banking institution headquartered in Amsterdam. The bank traces its origins to the 1991 merger of Algemene Bank Nederland and AMRO Bank, forming one of the Netherlands’ largest financial services providers. Over the decades, ABN AMRO has developed a comprehensive portfolio of banking and financial solutions, positioning itself as a key player in both domestic and international markets.

The bank operates across several core segments, including retail banking, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate & institutional banking.

