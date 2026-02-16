Medtronic (MDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $8.8950 billion for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MDT opened at $99.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Positive Sentiment: FDA cleared Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS system — an integrated planning, navigation and robotics platform for spine surgery that expands the company’s procedural addressable market and supports hardware/software recurring revenue potential. This is a material product?launch catalyst for spine and future cranial/ENT applications. PR Newswire

FDA cleared Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS system — an integrated planning, navigation and robotics platform for spine surgery that expands the company’s procedural addressable market and supports hardware/software recurring revenue potential. This is a material product?launch catalyst for spine and future cranial/ENT applications. Positive Sentiment: Independent coverage and price?target lifts: Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight and $116 PT, and Needham upgraded to Buy with a $121 PT — both signal analyst conviction that recent product momentum and margins support upside from current levels. Benzinga Needham Upgrade

Independent coverage and price?target lifts: Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight and $116 PT, and Needham upgraded to Buy with a $121 PT — both signal analyst conviction that recent product momentum and margins support upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights improving returns/operational momentum that could support multiple expansion if sustained — a constructive narrative for longer?term investors. Yahoo Finance

Market commentary highlights improving returns/operational momentum that could support multiple expansion if sustained — a constructive narrative for longer?term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 FY2026 earnings preview: analysts outline what to watch in the upcoming report (revenue cadence, procedure volumes, and guidance) — an event that could be a short?term catalyst but not new information. MSN Earnings Preview

Q3 FY2026 earnings preview: analysts outline what to watch in the upcoming report (revenue cadence, procedure volumes, and guidance) — an event that could be a short?term catalyst but not new information. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/income writeups underscore MDT’s ~2.8% yield and ways to generate cash flow; supportive for income investors but a limited driver of near?term price moves. Benzinga Dividend

Dividend/income writeups underscore MDT’s ~2.8% yield and ways to generate cash flow; supportive for income investors but a limited driver of near?term price moves. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and China exposure risks: analysis highlights tariffs and China’s volume?based procurement (VBP) program as potential headwinds to margins and growth in a key market — a meaningful downside risk that can compress near?term revenue and investor sentiment. Seeking Alpha

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

