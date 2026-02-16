Global Payments (GPN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $2.3240 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $68.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $107.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. The trade was a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $164,122.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,397.58. This represents a 12.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its stake in Global Payments by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

