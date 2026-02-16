Franklin Electric (FELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $516.2520 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:FELE opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.53.
Franklin Electric Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.
FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price target on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world?leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.
Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.
