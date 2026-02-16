Franklin Electric (FELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $516.2520 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.53.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 31.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price target on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world?leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Featured Stories

