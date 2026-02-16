Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TALO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.58. Talos Energy has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,310,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 449,377 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $901,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,359,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 97,901 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 212.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 267,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

