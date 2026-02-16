Jackson Financial (JXN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $5.90 per share and revenue of $1.9210 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of JXN opened at $113.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $118.00 target price on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

