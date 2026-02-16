Aaron’s (PRG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $581.8220 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Aaron’s Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE PRG opened at $33.36 on Monday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Quarry LP boosted its position in Aaron’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. BTIG Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Aaron’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

About Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

