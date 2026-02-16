Wingstop (WING) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $221.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.80. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $388.14.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.93.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.