Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners set a $3.00 target price on Clover Health Investments and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 price target on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 21.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 53.5% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments is a technology-driven healthcare company specializing in Medicare Advantage plans for senior populations. The company combines insurance coverage with a proprietary software platform to improve care coordination, outcomes tracking and cost management. By leveraging data analytics, Clover Health aims to deliver personalized care pathways and preventive interventions for its members.

At the core of Clover’s offering is its Clover Assistant platform, which aggregates clinical and claims data from multiple sources to create real-time insights for physicians and care teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.